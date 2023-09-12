Peace walk, run planned

The Newberg Rotary Club will host its first run/walk for peace on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Chehalem Cultural Center. A free peace fair, with games, music and speakers, will continue until 2 p.m. in the same location.

Rotarians will present Newberg’s dynamic wind-powered sculpture during the event.

Registration for the walk costs $35 for adults and $15 for those 15 and younger. Proceeds will go toward Peace Village summer day camps for children, peace conferences, placement of peace poles and other related activities.

For more information, go to www.newbergrotary.org.