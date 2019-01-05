Paul Daniel Wagler - 1924 - 2019

Paul Daniel Wagler passed away January 5, 2019, at home.

He was born August 29, 1924, in Clarence Center, New York, to Mike and Cora Wagler.

Paul worked in a tire store, before serving two years in WWII as a private first class in the 5th Airdrome Squadron, stationed in Ireland. He then worked 30 years for the plywood mill. He married Dorothy Beachy on October 30, 1958; they made their home on Gold Creek in Willamina, Oregon.

Paul liked to garden, hunt, fish, hike and bicycle. He also enjoyed playing Old Maid and Chinese checkers with his grandchildren, whistling for entertainment at care centers, and helping people by mowing lawns and cutting wood.

He is survived by wife, Dorothy; son, Kelly (Sydney) Wagler; son-in-law, Rick Krehbiel; grandchildren, Stephanie Krehbiel, Kristal (Ruben) Lopez, Tyler (Mary) Krehbiel, Billy Wagler and Katy Wagler; and two great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by daughter, Marsha Krehbiel.

No service being held. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.