Patton presents Arsenic and Old Lace

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Police Officer O’Hara (Adeline Stephens) tries to sort out the chaos unfolding in the Brewster home as Mortimer Brewster (Haze Potts), left, and his brother Jonathan (Emery Simonson) watch in Patton Middle School’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Rachel Thompson/News-Register## Aunts Martha Brewster (Carly Morris), left, and Abby Brewster (Lana Spenner) listen as Teddy Brewster (River Frisbee) explains one of his presidential notions in “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which runs Nov. 20-23.

Teacher Emily Wilcox is directing the classic comedy by playwright Joseph Kesselring. It tells the story of Mortimer Brewster, an engaged man, whose life is turned upside down when he finds a body hidden in the window seat of his elderly aunts’ home. It turns out his aunts aren’t quite as sweet as he thought.

The cast includes Patton students Lana Spenner, Carley Morris, Elias Hill, Ryder Brugger, Lyra Butterfield, Avery Eastin, River Frisbee, Annabelle George, Frances Johnson, Haley Potts and Haze Potts; and Duniway students Emery Simonson, Adeline Stevens and Macy Redfield.

Shows will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 to 22, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. Tickets are $5 general and $3 for seniors and students. Reserved seats are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

Tickets can be purchased online at pattondrama.ludus.com, The show is recommended for ages 10 and older.