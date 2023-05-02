Patricia Ann Langley 1938 - 2024

Patricia Ann Langley, 85, passed away February 7, 2024, in Lincoln City, Oregon. She was born November 13, 1938, in Bloomington, Illinois, to parents Clara and Clyde Bice. Patricia grew up in rural Grand Ronde, Oregon.

Pat married the love of her life, Erwin Langley, spending over half their lives together. Pat was a caregiver for the elderly and had a generous, loving nature for people. At gatherings, Pat liked to make sure everyone had a good time and all were well fed. In Pat’s later years, she enjoyed drives in the mountains with husband Erwin, trips to a casino and watching reruns of "Gunsmoke."

Patricia is survived by her husband, Erwin; sons, Doug and Shane Aase, and Steve Langley; daughters, Pam Vickers and Lori Ann Sterling; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

At Patricia’s request, no memorial service will be held. You will be missed – love from all of us.

