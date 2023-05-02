Patricia (Pat) Strean 1944 - 2025

Patricia (Pat) Strean passed away December 29, 2025, at the Salem Hospital. She was 81 years old. She was born October 19, 1944, in Shelton, Washington, to parents Ralph and Mary Olson.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Shari Ohmer; brother, Vern Olson; sister, Donna Smith; granddaughters, Kelsey Mounts and MacKenzie Strean; grandson, Garrett Ohmer; and great-granddaughter, Jane Ohmer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, James Strean.

Pat attended Molalla High School and Chemeketa Community College. She loved to learn. In 1964, she married Kenneth Strean, and they shared 24 years of marriage. She had worked at Boise Cascade for 27 years when she retired.

Pat loved and took care of her whole family. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, travel, scuba diving, the outdoors, and all things family. She also dedicated time volunteering at Henderson House.

Pat will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.