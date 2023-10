Pastor Bardwell Marshall 1934 - 2023

Pastor Bardwell Marshall passed away October 6, 2023, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Baker Creek Community Church. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. November 1 and 2 at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, please visit macyandson.com