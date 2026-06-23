Passport grant lets Linfield expand studies abroad

The IIE American Passport Project grant will help up to 25 Pell-grant eligible students acquire their first U.S. passports. That will allow them to study in other countries.

Linfield is one of 40 colleges and universities nationwide selected for this year’s program.

“This grant helps remove one of the first barriers students may encounter when considering study abroad,” said Michele Tomseth, director of international programs. “A passport opens the door to academic, cultural and professional experiences that can have a lasting impact on a student’s education and future.”

Linfield has been committed to global learning experiences for more than 50 years. Tomseth said studying in another country broadens students’ perspectives, develops intercultural skills and engages with the world beyond campus.

Students can study abroad during January Term, a semester, or for a whole year. Linfield has agreements with institutions in more than 25 countries to accept its students.

The university covers airfare and distributes scholarships; students also can use their Linfield and federal financial aid to study abroad.

The passport grant will include the $165 passport application fee and support workshops, advising and application paperwork assistance.

“Obtaining a passport is more than a paperwork milestone,” Tomseth said. “It’s often the moment students begin to see international education as a realistic part of their college experience.”