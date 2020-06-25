Partisanship has no place in city and county politics

Tom Bunn’s Republican leanings ran deep.

Like brothers Jim and Stan, he served his party in the Oregon Legislature before opting for other pursuits. While they went on to win higher elective office, he set his sights on the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners in 1994, joining two fellow Republicans on the three-member body.

However, Bunn favored making the board nonpartisan from the outset, feeling partisanship had no place at the county level. He eventually persuaded Rob Johnstone, a Republican turned Libertarian, to go along. They outvoted Republican Leslie Lewis to put the idea to voters in the 2002 general election, and it sailed to victory.

Ironically, Bunn’s partisan 2002 re-election campaign, culminating in a lopsided loss to Democratic newcomer Mary Stern, turned him against the idea he had so long championed. He ultimately ended up voting no at the polls.

But the partisan rancor of that campaign appeared to have the opposite effect on most voters. In fact, it was widely credited with boosting the measure to victory.

The News-Register strongly endorsed the change. Its pre- and post-election headlines assured readers, respectively, “Measure would take the party out of politics” and “Voters give partisanship the heave-ho.”

With the advantage of 20-20 hindsight, we aren’t so sure. We wish it were true, but the promise never seems to have materialized.

In fact, the partisanship of county commissioner politics seems to be creeping into the traditionally safe haven of other elected county officials and even city politics. Increasingly, rigid ideological convictions are the starting point for any campaign, no matter how unpolitical the seat should be.

A pre-election study the News-Register conducted in 2000 showed rancor and division on the county board actually diminished when Democrat Ted Lopuszinski defeated Republican Dennis Goecks in 1996. The board split along party lines only eight times during Lopuszinski’s first year and only once during his next two and a half, the study showed.

That led local GOP chair Neil Cohen to attack Johnstone for allegedly embracing the “tax and spend” policies of the opposition. Johnstone acknowledged that played a part in his political rebirth as a Libertarian, saying, “Clearly there was a part of me that was motivated by some frustration I’d felt within the party.”

Political parties must not serve as straightjackets on the free exercise of either thought or action. Neither should ideological convictions or the organizations arising to enforce them.

We hold that conviction to be equally true on both the right and the left.

We’ve had more than our fill of the imposition of political purity by Oregon Democrats and their union allies at the state level. The GOP seems to be increasingly adopting that style at the local levels.

The electorate has played its role in the resurgence of local partisanship, too. Speaking recently at a local Republican meeting, treasurer candidate Paulette Alexandria said she planned to stay non-partisan in her race, but repeated questions of “Which party are you in?” prompted her to embrace what is now an openly GOP-backed campaign.

Voters emphatically chose nonpartisanship over partisanship in the election of 2002. We hope they will again yearn for candidates of character, backbone and independence who are willing to do their own thinking and arrive at their own conclusions, without fear or favor.