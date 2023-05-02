Parole violation hearing pushed to May

Parole violation hearing pushed to May

“I need more time” Bemrose’s attorney said

By EMILY BONSANT

Of the News-Register

A probation violation hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning, but Public Defender Timothy Mishler requested additional time for investigation for his client, James Ray Bemrose Jr., 50, of McMinnville.

Bemrose faces a probation violation for allegedly not attending treatment, a condition of probation.

Keith Stewart, a community corrections manager, wrote in a report that Bemrose had attended his appointment with Behavioral Health and was asked to leave.

“He described making several inappropriate comments while he was there, including comments about staff members’ appearance,” Stewart wrote. “He stated he believed he was ‘sticking up’ for himself and was seeking direction about how he was expected to behave.”

In 2024, Bemrose was convicted of misdemeanor menacing related to a May 2023 incident in which he pulled a gun on a resident who was knocking on his camp trailer door to ask him to move.

This is the second time Yamhill County Parole & Probation has alleged Bemrose has violated his probation.

In September 2025, Bemrose was arrested at his home for a parole violation after making threats on social media against a Yamhill County Circuit Judge Cynthia Easterday, law enforcement, members of the District Attorney’s Office, public defenders and members of the local transgender and LGBTQ community while being in possession of firearms.

Because he was on probation at the time, he was subject to a home inspection. Law enforcement seized firearms, a cross bow, knives and many types of ammunition.

Deputy District Attorney Ben Donner likened the quantity of weapons to an arsenal, while Bemrose claimed they were “family heirlooms.”

One such item was a katana style blade.

Bemrose was later sentenced to 30 days in jail for a parole violation but had already served most of that by the Oct. 17, 2025, hearing. He was released on Oct. 21.

Bemrose is also facing a charge of driving while suspended, stemming from a March 5 incident.

His defense attorney, Mishler, requested the parole violation and driving while suspended charge be heard at simultaneously.

“I’ll need 30 days,” he told Yamhill County Circuit Judge Jennifer Chapman.

Mishler is part of the Oregon Public Defense Commission and represents Bemrose because attorney from the Yamhill County Defense Consortium withdrew from working with him.

DDA Donner said he will be filing a motion to subpoena Bemrose’s records from Adult Behavior Health.

Chapman scheduled a May 7 court proceeding to include a motion hearing, parole violation hearing and first plea on the driving while suspended.