Parker::4

Worth more digging

Thank you for giving front page play to the 11/26 story on damage suffered by remnants of a walled canal dating back to pioneer days. It raises many more issues, however, than just how best to rebuild.

Do historic records tell why William Newby hired 300 Chinese laborers? Where did they come from and where did they stay?

Did he have to arrange for work visas or passports for them? Did he get any federal or state monies to make this wall and ditch? Are there any local streets named after any of these laborers?

I stumbled across this ditch years ago, when I was exploring land around my property at Hidden Hills. And I was stunned at the size and scale of this project.

I learned from a local surveyor that it was called “Chinamen’s Ditch.” Researching this might make for a good social, economic and historical project for a local high school.

Jim Parker

Newberg