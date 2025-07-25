Parade Saturday, pancakes Sunday in Amity

The annual Amity Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, July 27 — part of a weekend of festivities in the city — will feature both plain and blueberry pancakes.

“We do not short people on the blueberries,” said Maddie Loop, an Amity volunteer firefighter who is chair of the breakfast this year.

The breakfast, a tradition for decades, follows a newer event in Amity — the second annual Amity Day on Saturday, July 26. It will start at 10 a.m. with a parade and continue until 6 p.m. with games, booths and activities in Amity City Park, the same location as the breakfast.

On Sunday morning, Loop and the department’s 40 other volunteers wake before dawn to brew coffee and whip up pancake batter — including the blueberry kind, filled with fruit from Blue Raeven pie company and produce stand.

Breakfast starts at 6 a.m., and people are sure to be lined up in the park when the first pancakes come off the griddle. Hundreds of local residents and visitors will have eaten by the time the breakfast ends at 11:30 a.m.

The Amity Pancake Breakfast always includes ham, eggs, orange juice and coffee, in addition to pancakes. Cost is $9 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 12 and free for younger kids.

In addition to the food, the event will feature a car show under the canopy in the park. Entering a pre-1980s car is free; owners receive magnets.

Assisting the firefighters with the breakfast will be family members and Amity High School students. Proceeds will go to the volunteer firefighters’ association for new equipment training and other needs.

For more information, call the fire station, at 503-883-2311.

On Saturday, Amity Day, floats, walkers, horses, vintage cars and other entries will line up at Amity Elementary School starting at 9 a.m. At 10, the parade will head out to Trade Street, go south to Sixth, then travel to Amity City Park.

The park will be the setting for the rest of the celebration. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., numerous vendors will sell wares. There will be games for children and a stage with a talent show, dancers and karaoke.

Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.