Paper Gardens event May 6

Authors chosen to have their work printed in the Paper Gardens book will read their work at a celebration Tuesday, May 6, in the Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St., Newberg.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 to 8:30 p.m. event. Admission is free.

Poets and prose writers submitted more than 400 pieces for the 2025 competition. Seventy-three were chosen for the book.

Poet Carolyn Martin judged the poetry submissions. Young adult author Kari Luna judged the prose.

For more information, go to the Arts Alliance of Yamhill County website, aaycor.org.