Paper Gardens entries due

Entries are due March 3 for the annual Paper Gardens Creative Writing Contest.

Writers of all ages can enter fiction or non-fiction prose of 1,000 words or fewer, or poetry in four categories: traditional, free-verse, haiku or poetry of place set in Oregon.

Entries are free for children and young people. For adults, each entry costs $10.

Winning entries will be compiled in the 2022 Paper Gardens book. Winners will be honored and the book released at an event May 12 in the Chehalem Cultural Center, Newberg.

For more information, send email to papergardensyamhill@gmail.com or go to the website www.artsallianceyamhillco.org.