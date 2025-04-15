Pancake breakfast planned in Dundee

The Dundee Fire and Rescue Volunteer’s Association is hosting its 62nd annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 27, at the fire station, 801 Highway 99W.

Entry costs $9 for children and $11 for adults. Dundee Fire and Rescue T-shirts and mugs will also be for sale.

All proceeds will go to the volunteer firefighters’ capital purchase program and the Toy & Joy program.

Through August, a monthly fundraiser will benefit the police and fire chaplain position held by Leo Keelan.

Keelan provides spiritual, emotional and psychological support to local first responders and their families and communities when enduring traumatic events or loss.

From 4 to 8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, the Newberg Burgerville will donate 20% of proceeds to support Keelan’s Hope Chaplain program. He will be on hand during the fundraisers for fellowship.

Mention the fundraiser at checkout or use code “PSCNEWBERG” if ordering online.