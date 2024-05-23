Pageant raises funds for children’s hospital

The annual Mission Mac High pageant Thursday, May 23, will raise funds for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

McMinnville High School students will dance, do skits and other performances in the show, with the theme “A World of Pure Imagination.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. in the McMinnville Community Center. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, with proceeds going to the hospital.

Mac High students have been holding the fundraiser annually since the 1990s. It started as Mr. Mac High, a humorous beauty pageant for males, then changed to its current title in order to include all genders.

Each contestant represents a club, team or organization at the school.

This year’s contestants are Destiny Lemus Diaz, Diego Guzman Martinez,Erica Sandels-West, Jacqueline Lopez Gonzalez, Jameson Rickards, Jose Castillo Zavala, Kane Sullivan, Kellen Strong, Marcus Lozano, Molly Ryan, Oliver Voit, Rachel Cox, Reed Klosterman, Sabrina Lobatos Contreras and Walt Rosenberg.

Mission Mac High student directors are Carter Gibson, Jesus Navarrete, Lila Primozich and Natalie Lai.

For more information, call the school, at 503-565-4200.