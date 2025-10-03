PAC to host town hall on rec bond

The Community, Parks, and Recreation PAC will host the event at Kent Taylor Civic Hall to answer questions about the measure before the Nov. 4 election.

“There will be an informational session on the bond where the contents of the bond package, the timing of the projects, and the overall fiscal impact to voters will be explained,” a press release from the PAC states. “There will also be time and opportunity for questions and answers regarding the bond.”

The group announced a second town hall on the topic will be held Saturday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m., also at the Civic Hall.

If a majority of voters approve it, the general obligation bond measure would pay for construction of a new $72.5 million combined aquatics and recreation facility on Riverside Drive (with an additional $6 million in outdoor facilities at the site), $9 million for renovations to the library and senior center, $9 million worth of citywide park improvements and the redevelopment of the existing aquatic center into a new use.

For more information, contact Zack Geary at 503-560-0617 or zackgeary@gmail.com.