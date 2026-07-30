P.E.O. to walk for women

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter FH of McMinnville will host a local version of PEO’s Walk Today for Women Tomorrow on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The walk is part of the nonprofit’s mission to “motivate, educate and celebrate women,” local representatives said.

The three-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m. in the Duniway Middle School parking lot on Michelbook Lane. Admission is free.

T-shirts are available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting P.E.O.’s philanthropic efforts, including scholarships, grants, awards and loans. Proceeds also go toward taking care of Cottey College, P.E.O.’s school for women.

Chapter FH, formed in 1989, is one of several P.E.O. groups in Yamhill County. For more information, call Kelley Kennedy at 503-435-7215 or visit peointernational.org.