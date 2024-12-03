Over and out(dated): ARPA funding to upgrade YCSO’s obsolete radio system

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Flicka
Tschabold's "assurances" that the county would take care of the system and not let it fall into disrepair were obviously untrue. Those of us who work in public safety agencies saw this coming when we sat in YCOM meetings and heard this hollow rhetoric(dishonesty). Tschabold and Huffer didn't/don't have a clue and the Commissioners haven't held them accountable. The guy that gave the County and all agencies a premier system put in place funding and a plan for the ongoing upkeep of the system. Obviously that plan wasn't followed at all and now the system is broken and it's going to be expensive to catch up. Gross and expensive misconduct. Has anyone applied for Homeland Security grants to keep the system maintained in the last 10 years - no? It is malfeasance to put first responders and the public at risk through dishonesty and inaction.