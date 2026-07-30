Over $11,000 in items recovered in theft operation

In June, the McMinnville Police Department conducted an organized retail theft operation working alongside retailer loss prevention staff, leading to 10 arrests and recovery of more than $11,000 in stolen items.

“The participating retailers have experienced significant financial loss associated with merchandise theft, and in many cases, organized retail theft groups have been identified as being responsible,” McMinnville Police Department officials announced in a press release.

The operation on June 25 involved five retailers. Those arrested were charged with multiple counts of aggravated theft, second-degree and third-degree theft, as well as an additional offense of giving false information to police.

Several outstanding arrest warrants were also served on the subjects accused of theft.

One of the five retailers participated in another operation on June 26.

“This one incident involved multiple subjects known to be associated with organized retail theft groups, and the subjects stole merchandise totaling over $10,380. Over 100 items were recovered and returned to retailers,” Mac PD officials announced.

The total value of items stolen and recovered for the incidents noted above was over $11,560.

Mac PD thanked assisting agencies, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Ronde Tribal Police, Tigard Police Department and special agents from the Oregon Department of Justice.