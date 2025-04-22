April 22, 2025 Tweet

OSU professor to discuss climate change

Oregon State University professor Erica Fleishman will discuss the status of climate change in Oregon during a program at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3, in the McMinnville Presbyterian Church, 390 N.E. Second St. Admission is free.

Fleishman is a professor in the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at OSU and director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute. Her background is in ecology and environmental sciences.

During her McMinnville presentation, she will discuss the impacts of climate change on the economy, public health, natural environments and social systems. She also will emphasize adaptation to climate change.

For more information, call the church, at 503-472-6256.