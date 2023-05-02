Orlena Raye Davey 1946 - 2025

Orlena Raye Davey passed away from end-stage kidney failure on Tuesday, July, 22, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 78. She was born November 4, 1946, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to Earl Jay Eddy and Shirley Evelyn Engle.

Orlena was always known by her middle name: Raye. Raye grew up in Lafayette, Oregon. She enjoyed crafting, painting eggs and dishes, and making jewelry. She owned a shop in Dundee called “Raye's Treasures." Raye loved animals: dogs, cats, birds, and any other animal that may have needed her love.

Raye loved being outdoors and enjoyed the beach. She worked for Plaid Pantry for a while in the '80s, and then started working with her husband at The Oregonian newspaper in the McMinnville and Newberg areas. Raye then spent over 20 years as a clerk at Fred Meyer in Newberg. She retired from Fred Meyer in 2015.

Raye is survived by two sisters, Rozann Armstrong (Jewell) and Tina Arnold (Eddy); three children, Lori Phipps of Spokane, Washington, Michael Brooks of McMinnville, and Jonathan Daniel of Jefferson, Oregon; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

We will be having a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Lafayette City Park.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.