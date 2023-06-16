Oregon Summer Meals feed West Valley children

The Summer Food Service Program, also known as “Summer Meals,” is available in hundreds of communities throughout Oregon, offering free meals and snacks to kids 1-18 years old.

Community summer meal programs are open to all families without paperwork, income verification and regardless of immigration status.

To receive a meal, kids can drop in during a site’s designated meal times. Many programs also offer fun activities so kids can stay active and keep learning.

The West Valley schedule:

* In Willamina, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., at the elementary school; 11:30 a.m. to noon, at Tina Miller Park, next door to city hall.

* In Sheridan, 11:30 a.m. to noon, at the high school; 12:10 to 12:30 p.m., at Faulconer-Chapman School; 12:40 to 1 p.m., at City Park.

* In Grand Ronde, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., on Raven Loop.

All meals must be eaten at the location at each of the three sites.

To find a free meal site near you, call 211, or text the word “food” to 304-304 or visit summerfoodoregon.org.