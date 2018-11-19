Oregon soldier recalls guarding Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Sponge
Watching the changing of the guard at the Tomb was one of the most moving experiences I've ever witnessed. It is so impressive, it sends chills down your spine. Thank you, Mr. McIlvenna.