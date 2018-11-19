By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Oregon soldier recalls guarding Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Sponge

Watching the changing of the guard at the Tomb was one of the most moving experiences I've ever witnessed. It is so impressive, it sends chills down your spine. Thank you, Mr. McIlvenna.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable