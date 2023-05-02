Oregon Senate transportation vote postponed once again in s

The Oregon Senate will once again delay its vote on a major transportation bill until Sept. 29.

Senators were supposed to meet Wednesday at the state Capitol in Salem to vote on the bill, which would raise $4.3 billion over the next 10 years, but at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, announced in an email that the chamber would postpone the vote because a key Democrat remains hospitalized.

Raising taxes requires support from 18 of 30 senators. Democrats hold 18 seats. That means all Democrats need to be present if Republicans remain united against the transportation bill.

Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Gresham, underwent back surgery in August and was recovering from complications of that surgery, the Oregon Capital Chronicle previously reported. Members of Gorsek’s medical team sent a letter to Wagner this week saying it would be unsafe for Gorsek to leave the hospital by Wednesday.

“The stop-gap transportation bill before the Senate is important for all Oregonians who rely on our roads and the maintenance workers whose jobs are at risk,” Wagner said in a statement. “At the same time, we are not going to do anything that would put the health of our colleague at risk. The Senate will provide Sen. Gorsek with the time he needs to regain his health and be present for the vote on transportation policy he was instrumental in creating.”

Gov. Tina Kotek has delayed Oregon Department of Transportation layoffs twice since lawmakers failed to compromise on a transportation bill during the regular six-month legislative session.

New Senate Republican Leader Bruce Starr, R-Dundee, in a statement wished Gorsek a full recovery, but said Kotek could have prevented the situation if she had worked with Republicans on a bipartisan package.

“Now, we find ourselves stuck in a never-ending special session because the Governor refused to build consensus and insisted on ramming through a tax hike that working Oregonians are pleading for us to stop,” Starr said.

