Oregon announced as host in AFL reboot

While the AFL announcement didn’t list a specific city for Oregon, there have been reports that the team will be based in Salem.

The official announcement from the league was a mix of states without host cities and specific host cities, and other teams on the west side of the country include Boise, Washington and California.

Other host cities are Austin, St. Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Orlando and Tallahassee, and other states listed are Colorado, “West Texas,” Ohio, Minnesota, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

This will be the third edition of the Arena Football League, a league that was founded in 1986.

From 1986-2008, the league enjoyed moderate success, as its average attendance had grown to over 10,000 fans per game for every year but three from 1991-2008.

In 2009, however, the league canceled the entire season and filed for bankruptcy.

While the league did return to play in 2010, it never reached the same level of popularity and folded again after the 2019 season.

In that season, there were only six teams. The Albany Empire won Arena Bowl XXXII over the Baltimore Brigade.

The Portland Steel, originnaly the Thunder, played three seasons in the league from 2014-2016 at the Moda Center.

In 2024, the 16 teams will play a 10-game regular season that is set to kick off in April.