August 12, 2024 Tweet

Open house on parks SDC rates

The City of McMinnville is hosting an informal open house on Parks System Development Charges Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The city’s engineering staff will be on hand to answer questions about a proposed funding plan for city parks and recreation that includes an update to the SDC methodology and rates, according to Parks and Recreation Director Susan Muir.

The open house will be held at the Community Center, 600 NE Evans St.