Open gym night for youth at Wascher

The event is open to middle school and high school students of Lafayette and other students that live nearby.

Participation waivers are available online at www.mynw.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or at the door.

The event is in collaboration with the city of Lafayette and the McMinnville School District.

In the summer, the city hosted a townhall meeting that addressed unruly behavior and criminal activity by local youth. Community members discussed how the issues are in part because of a lack of activities and outlets in Lafayette.