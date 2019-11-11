November 11, 2019 Tweet

Opal M. O'Brien-Light - 1930-2019

Opal M. O’Brien-Light, age 89, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away on November 6, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Arlan O’Brien, Patricia Crawford, Mario Oroso and Rick Oroso; her sister, LeAnna; and her many grandchildren. She is predeceased by her dad, William Henry Williams; mother, Mazy Lenore Williams; brothers, Vinal, Owen, Vick, and Lemonte; son, Nolan Sessions; and granddaughter, Amanda Crawford.

Opal was born July 21, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William and Mazy Williams. She attended beauty school and worked as a stylist for many years. After having her five children, she packed up and moved to Oregon, where they settled in Yamhill County. Once in Oregon, Opal began farming and working as a cook until she retired at the age of 77.

She was an amazing mother and grandma, helping to raise her grandchildren through the years. She loved gardening, cooking and canning, sewing and adventuring to the beach or mountains. Opal will always be remembered for her sassy, no-nonsense personality and her intense love for the ones she held close. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.

Family will be reaching out as a time and date of her celebration of life is determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the CJ Foundation for SIDS are greatly appreciated. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.