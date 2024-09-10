Online auction will benefit Homeward Bound Pets

The annual event is crucial to the McMinnville shelter and its services, such as a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, said Jessica Barber, marketing specialist with the nonprofit.

“It’s literally what keeps our doors open,” she said.

Homeward Bound, which started in the late 1970s, also provides medical care for sick and injured animals, nutritious food, enrichment toys, vaccines, microchips, safe shelter, and “love to animals while staff searches for their new, loving families,” she said.

More than 100 auction baskets and items will be offered. Local individuals and businesses have donated gift cards to restaurants and boutiques, vacation rentals, spa services, a helicopter tour, wine tasting, handyman services and many other items.

To register and preview items, go to BetterUnite.com/HBPets.