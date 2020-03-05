Olson announces he will not run for re-election, cites 'divisiveness'

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
stone mountain
Thank you Rick Olson for your service as Commissioner, Mayor, City Councilor, volunteer fireman, and many other contributions to our citizens for many, many years. We appreciate you bringing some balance and reason to the County Commissioners and hope that Barbara Boyer can take your place and continue that balanced leadership. You have been a model of public service. Also hoping that your health continues to improve. Your lifelong commitment to the citizens of this county and city is greatly appreciated.
tagup
Well said!
Christmas has Talons
Thank you Rick for not running again there were many vital votes and discussions you missed during your frequent absences from surgery and sickness. Not only were you unable to keep up with the issues and work duties but those absences cost the county valuable time and resources.
My family wish you and thank you for being responsible and not running again.
Jim
Thanks Rick for being a great community member.
OregonBorn
Christmas,
You’re a truly awful, bitter, angry soul.
How sad for you.
Rotwang
Chris, you are very kind in your remarks.