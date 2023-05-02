Olive Myrtle (Owens) Horton 1923 - 2025

Olive Myrtle (Owens) Horton, 101, entered her heavenly home on September 19, 2025. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton; her parents, Elmer and Eva (Pitman) Owens; her brother, Alfred (Bonnie); her sister, Julia; and her granddaughter, Arielle Horton. Olive is survived by her children, Loren (Mary), Steve (Rita), Myron, David (Jennifer), Annette, Paul (Karol), Evonne, and Marvin (Geri Ann); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Olive was born December 24, 1923, at home near Lebanon, Oregon. She attended several rural elementary schools in the Lebanon area and graduated from Lebanon High School. While attending Oregon State University, she met and married Dalton Horton, and they began a family. After several job changes, they settled in Lafayette, Oregon, and in 1963, around the time they welcomed their eighth child, they founded Macore Company, a manufacturer of printed labels for the nursery trade. Olive not only managed the large household, but ably assisted with the company bookkeeping. In 1991, she and Dalton retired to a quiet life in McMinnville, Oregon.

When Dalton died in 2021, they had been married for 74 years.

Olive loved her family deeply. She also enjoyed music, especially hymns, was a talented seamstress, and had a fine sense of humor. Her strong faith in Jesus Christ was evident by her generous hospitality and her service as a deaconess and Sunday school teacher in various Baptist churches. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Valley Baptist Church in McMinnville.

Olive will be greatly missed by her children and large extended family.

Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Valley Baptist Church in McMinnville.