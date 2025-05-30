Oldfashioned radio show on in Dayton, Sheridan

The Dayton Community Chorus and 99 West Jazz Band will perform “Duke’s Place: A 1940s’ Radio Show” at 7 p.m. on June 6 and 7. Admission is free.

The Friday show will be in the Palmer Creek Lodge, 606 Fourth St. in Dayton. The Saturday show will be at the Sheridan Event Center, formerly the Japanese charter school, at 430 S.W. Monroe St, Sheridan.

At each showing, the program will include music, skits and vintage ads from former Yamhill County businesses. Set in a fictional nightclub, the show will feature a variety of radio personalities and a chapter of “Gunsmoke.”

Newly retired minister Steve Hoppe will emcee the show. Chorus members will wear 1940s outfits. “Applause” and “On the Air” signs will add to the feel of a live radio broadcast.

Mark Williams directs the Dayton Community Chorus.

For more information, contact him at mark-fbr@hotmail.com or at 503-679-9328.