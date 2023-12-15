Old sewer pipe gives way in Carlton

Carlton Public Works determined that old pipes led to the sewer main break on East Main street on Dec. 7.

Workers replaced a section of 70-year-old pipe, City Manager Shannon Beaucaire. The 6-inch main line had a 4-inch rupture.

While the break is repaired, Beaucaire, Carlton still have many sections of 70-year-old pipe all over town. The city is trying to address deferred maintenance with state and federal money, grants and increases in sewer and water bills, she said.