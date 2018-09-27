Officials will discuss Cordie death investigation

Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry and members of the sheriff's office will hold a press conference at 4 o'clock today related to the Meighan Cordie death investigation.

Officials will release details regarding her case in room 32 of the courthouse.

She died of blunt force trauma, according to the state Medical Examiner's Office. The manner of death - accident, homicide, natural, suicide or undetermined - has never been made public.

Joggers discovered Cordie's body over a steep embankment along the off/on-ramp leading from Highway 18 to 221 - Wallace Road - just north of Dayton about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23. She was positively identified on physical descriptions and clothing.

The 27-year-old Cordie, a Clackamas resident, was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, following a wedding reception on Grand Island, about eight miles south of the location where she was found.

An extensive ground and air search failed to turn up any trace of her.