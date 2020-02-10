By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

ODOT to clean up debris along Cozine Creek

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

leo

Everyone moved to higher ground during the flooding. I'm glad ODOT's picking up the trash. Saves the neighbors and Linfield doing it.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable