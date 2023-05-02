OCC: Transportation bill breakout

What fees and taxes would change under the proposed transportation package?

n A gas tax increase from $0.40 to $0.46, effective Jan. 1, 2026 is expected to raise $90 million a year.

n An increase in annual registration fees from $43 to $85 for passenger vehicles; $63 to $105 for utility vehicles, light trailers, low-speed vehicles and medium-speed electric vehicles; and $44 to $86 for mopeds and motorcycles.

n Increasing title fees for passenger vehicles from $77 to $216.

n Doubling the payroll tax used to support public transit from 0.1% to 0.2%.

n An increase to registration surcharges for electric and highly fuel-efficient vehicles, from $35 to $65 annually for cars with a 40 miles-per-gallon rating, and from $115 to $145 annually for electric vehicles.

n Phasing in a mandatory road usage charge program for electric vehicles by 2031. Electric vehicle drivers have been able to opt into the OReGO program and pay 2 cents per mile in exchange for lower registration fees, and the proposed change would mandate electric vehicle drivers participate in that program or pay a flat $340 annual fee.