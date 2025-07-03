NR subscription rates increase, 12-month option returns

New rates for in-county subscriptions are $41 for three months, $72 for 6 months, and $137 for 12 months. Out-of-county subscriptions are $54, $99 and $188, respectively. Month-to-month EZ Pay print subscriptions, which feature auto-payments by credit card or bank transfer, will be $11.50 per month in-county and $17 per month out-of-county.

Changes to the EZ Pay billing will be done automatically, and those customers are also being notified by email.

This is the first subscription rate increase since September 2023, and second increase in rates since 2017.