NR conducts tax authority survey

Comments
CubFan
Thank you News-Register for conducting your own survey. You did a good job of explaining the financial implications to taxpayers of the $1.50 charge and what it means in dollars and cents. I can't wait to hear the results of your survey.
BC
Thanks NR for doing an honest survey where people can only vote once through a legitimate survey service.
Your survey spelled everything out clearly, gave clear options, and didn't lead the reader into any particular direction. A good survey does that. The city's survey did none of the above.
BigfootLives
Jeb, Did you spend $36,000 on your survey?
BC
Hey Bigfoot, now THAT was funny!