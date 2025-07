Norman Dean McKee 1932 - 2025

Norman Dean McKee passed away July 3, 2025, in Amity, Oregon, at the age of 93. A viewing is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Macy & Son, with a reception to follow at Coelho Winery in Amity. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.