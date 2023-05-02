Nordean E. Sutherland 1938 - 2023

Nordean E. Sutherland was born in 1938 to Bert and Alice Sutherland in Amity, Oregon. She was the fourth of six children; three sisters and two brothers. She attended Amity Grade School and High School, and was a great student. She was active in sports, popular, and one of the cheerleaders.

After graduation, she married her classmate, Ted Hubbard, who was All-State Outstanding Fullback in football. They had three sons, Steve of Eugene, Oregon, Curtis of Spokane, Washington, and Rick of McMinnville, Oregon. When the boys were out on their own, Ted and Nordean divorced.

Over the years, Nordean worked as an insurance agent in Springfield, Oregon, Spokane, and in Portland with her youngest sister, Marilyn.

Back in grade school, Wally Wood and Nordean were in the same class and became good friends. The last year of high school, Wally met Mary Jo Garner and then got married. That lasted until Mary Jo passed in 2017. In 2018, Nordean and Wally met at a class reunion and have been Life Partners since 2020.

During her life, she was a wonderful mother, person to be around, wife, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed. Love you always and forever.

Nordean is survived by Ted Hubbard and their sons, Steve, Curtis, and Rick; her sister, Donna Buczynski; and brother, Dale. She also had nine grandkids; 17 great-grandkids; one great-great-grandkid; her life partner, Wally Wood; and sons, Bart and Kevin.

A viewing will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, and Thursday, December 14, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. The Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 16, also at the Chapel of Macy & Son.