By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • November 6, 2018 Tweet

Noble defeats Moore's second challenge

Ken Moore mounted a successful write-in campaign to win the Democratic primary May 15 for House District 24, but in the end, he was unable to unseat incumbent Republican state Rep. Ron Noble.

Early returns reflected 55.78 percent of the votes for Noble to 44.08 percent to Moore.

Those percentages equate to 11,890 votes for Noble and 9,395 for Moore.

"It's humbling to have the voters select you to represent them," Noble said on election night.

He said he didn't have any election night victory party planned. "We're just hanging out having pizza with friends, relaxing and taking it all in. We didn't see the need for a big thing."

Noble, who served as McMinnville's police chief from 2006 to 2014, was elected to the House in 2016 -- replacing retiring state Rep. Jim Weidner

He attended Oregon State University in 1978 and 1979 and Seattle Pacific University from 1980 until 1983. Noble served in the Corvallis police department from 1988 until 2006 before moving to McMinnville.

He first defeated Moore with 55 percent of the vote in 2016 in what became an aggressive campaign.

After Moore won the Democratic nomination in May, he was quiet on the political radar until campaign signs began sprouting up throughout the district this month -- particularly in Dundee and Lafayette.

Moore told the News-Register in October he was caught off guard by his primary victory and needed time to build a campaign from scratch.

Noble received 151 Democratic write-in votes during the primary, but Moore received 242.

In Yamhill County, Noble had 56.17 percent of the vote (a total of 9,714 votes all together), while Moore at 43.70 percent of the vote (a total of 7,559 votes all together).

In Washington County, Nobel had 54.18 percent of the vote (a total of 2,176 votes all together), while Moore at 45.72 percent of the vote (a total of 1,836 votes all together).