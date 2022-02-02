No threats in letters to board about Starrett’s ‘showdown’

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
tagup
File these “threat” letters with the nonexistent email records from county employees asking Starrett for help to avoid mask mandates. ( NR story Sept 17, 2021).
Jean
We're up to 10 billion doses administered worldwide. If there were massive problems with the vaccine we'd know it by now. Get vaccinated...and this pandemic will end swiftly.
Russ
Excellent reporting by Nicole.