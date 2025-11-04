No decision on county home business appeal

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
fiddler
If you're a MAGA, this should be approved.
If you live near this enterprise, it's extremely disruptive.
Consider road use - wear and tear, noise all night long, parked cars all over the place.
The new food court on Adams is a great idea ... for the city, but not for the residents who have to smell food cooking for many hours each day, cannot get through to their homes because they're blocked by delivery trucks, cars parked all along the streets that narrow already narrow streets.
He should go to an industrial zone and let people live peacefully. It's residential, not commercial for a reason.
Bigfootlives
Fiddling… hard to comprehend that comment. It is clear you’ve never struggled to start and grow a small business. I would think that the least a land owner could expect is to use his property as he wants, there are limits, but we are talking about vans and trucks driving up to his barn, he’s not trying to run a roadside “farm stand”. Look at the home on google maps, clearly, his neighbors have never lived near a working farm that runs 24/7 at harvest, and yes that happens.
Looking on the bright side, If the county says no, there are plenty of vacant commercial buildings in town, remnants of family businesses that have failed to survive in this liberal (not MAGA) utopia. I’m sure glad the neighbors don’t have to smell the cheeseburgers all day anymore.