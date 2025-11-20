No. 1 Cascade, No. 4 Scappoose face off in 4A football semifinal at Wortman Stadium

This is the second-consecutive year and third time since 2021 that McMinnville has hosted a 4A football semifinal.

The two squads last played each other on Sept. 12, with Cascade securing a 59-37 win at home. Scappoose is looking for redemption after losing last year’s semifinal game at Wortman to Marist Catholic, while Cascade is seeking its first championship appearance since 2015, when it defeated Scappoose 37-28.

Scappoose and Cascade also faced off in the quarterfinals in 2023, with Scappoose claiming a 24-19 victory.

The winner will punch their ticket to the 4A State Championship game and play the victor of No. 2 Marshfield (10-1) and No. 3 Henley (8-2). Marshfield and Henley kick off at 4:30 p.m. at Grants Pass High School.

Tickets for the semifinal contest at Wortman may be purchased onsite or online at events.hometownticketing.com.