Nils "Neal" W. Englund II 1967 - 2025

Nils “Neal” W. Englund II, 58, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2025, at Willamette Valley Medical Center.

He was born March 12, 1967, in Tillamook, Oregon, to Nils W. Englund I and Linda (Morris) Hasslen. Neal attended Willamina High School and worked as a machine operator for 20 years at Hampton Lumber Mills in Willamina.

Neal was known for his quick wit, sociable nature, and deep care for those around him. He had a gift for making others feel valued and never passed up an opportunity to connect through laughter and conversation.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Hasslen; his children, Amber, Levi, Brandon, and Ashlynn Englund; his siblings, Amy, Robert, Jason, and Ed; as well as nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

A memorial service will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St. McMinnville.