Night closures will affect Aurora I-5 interchange

Motorists are advised to avoid the Aurora-Donald Interchange at exit 278 on three specific nights starting Wednesday, Oct. 9.

As a three-year major revision of the interchange continues, construction crews have started removing the center portions of the bridge, which requires nighttime closures of Ehlen Road beneath the bridge. Travelers can expect nighttime closures starting at 8 p.m. with the road reopening the following morning by 6 a.m. on Oct. 9, Oct. 10, and Oct. 23.

The on- and off-ramps will remain open with flaggers helping direct traffic as needed. North and southbound traffic can exit but will not be able to turn left and go under the highway.

Cars can detour around the closure by using southbound off-ramp exit 278 to Bents Road Northeast to Arndt Road Northeast to Highway 551. Northbound, take the off-ramp at exit 278 to Highway 551, Arndt Road and Bents Road.