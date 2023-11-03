Newspaper poll results differ from recent city survey

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
CubFan
Thank you NR for conducting your own, easy to understand, survey. I'm not surprised these results differ from the City survey. Presuming you've shared these results with Mayor Drabkin + city council? It'll be interesting if they consider this different public sentiment when making their decision later this month. In today's climate, it's very predictable and understandable that people favor the return of the $1.50/M to taxpayers. The $1.50/M was originally the fire levy, which is now being assessed at $2.00/M. The city needs to remove the $1.50 from the taxpayers backs. And if for some lame reason they think they need to keep the $1.50/M, then it makes total sense that basic needs such as maintenance, repairs, safety and housing should be prioritized over parks/rec/culture. C'mon city leaders... Listen to your constituents!
Chris Chenoweth
I have seen it. Thank you!