Newberg train trestle fire contained

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue photos##Above: Firefighters continue to douse the trestle of an inactive rail line in Newberg Sunday morning. Below: A large section of the trestle is engulfed as crews arrive at the scene.

When on scene, crews encountered heavy fire burning through the elevated structure and spreading to nearby vegetation, “dangerously close to an adjacent apartment complex,” according to a TVF&R media release.

Crews launched an aggressive firefighting operation because of the potential for the fire to extend to homes and apartments. A task force of firefighters from both agencies worked through the early morning hours to stop the fire’s advance.

“Their swift and coordinated efforts kept the flames at bay from the occupied buildings, avoiding any evacuations,” TVF&R said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the trestle and surrounding vegetation.

The trestle, which belongs to an inactive rail line, sustained significant damage and will be assessed by the property owner and transportation officials.

TVF&R fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.