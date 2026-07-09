Newberg teen qualifies for equine vaulting championship

Photo courtesy of EVUSA##Sarah-Anne House twirls around the back of her steed during an equine vaulting training camp. In the sport, traditional saddles are replaced with a special surcingle with handles, which aid the vaulter in performing certain moves. For competitions, House often rides borrowed horses, creating a loving relationship with each one.

The incoming senior to Newberg High School excels in her studies and, outside of school, is laser-focused on becoming the best equestrian vaulter she can be.

Equestrian vaulting is a dynamic sport that combines gymnastics, dance and acrobatics on the back of a moving horse. Athletes perform choreographed routines while the horse canters in a continuous circle, which is led by a guide standing in the center.

In many cases, it is described as one of the oldest forms of equine competition.

House competes year-round in the United States and Canada after having fallen in love with the sport in 2021.

Recently, House participated in the United States Equestrian Federation Region III Championship, where she earned first place in the 1-star bronze women’s division and achieved the two required qualifying scores to participate in the USEF/Equestrian Vaulting USA National Championship in August.

Skill levels range from simple movements performed while the horse is walking to more difficult movements in the Bronze, Silver and Gold categories. Bronze is an intermediate level for teenagers like House.

According to House’s mother, Eve, who is a bus driver in the district, her daughter spends at least four days a week training for hours at a time. It is intensive, based around conditioning, while also practicing the same routines repeatedly until they are perfected.

At home, House extends her practices with regimented workouts to stay in shape.

“At the end of the day, what she does is beautiful, and I’m so proud of her accomplishments because she worked really hard,” Eve said.

In scholastic sports, House began competing in the pole vault for Tigers’ track and field in the spring, where she reached a personnel best mark of 7-0. It was the third best height from any Tiger during the season.

House will be taking her equine talents to Tyron, North Carolina, for nationals and is raising money through a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of travel, lodging, entry fees and horse-borrowing fees.

The link to donate to House’s cause is gofund.me/9f8c2a747