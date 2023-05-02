Newberg rescue seeks after puppies develop rickets

Canine milk replacer fed to litter was recalled in April

A local animal rescue organization is seeking emergency donations to cover orthopedic surgery costs for five puppies it says developed nutritional rickets after being bottle-fed a canine milk replacer that was later recalled by its manufacturer.

Hazel’s House Rescue, founded by Brittany Hazel, said nine puppies — dubbed the “Brady Bunch Litter” — were found abandoned as newborns in January and taken into rescue care. Because the puppies were neonatal, they were bottle-fed Breeder’s Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer, manufactured by Revival Animal Health of Orange City, Iowa.

At approximately 4 weeks of age, multiple puppies began exhibiting mobility problems. Several sustained fractures and developed skeletal deformities, and one puppy — named Greg — was unable to walk, according to the rescue.

Following veterinary diagnostics, specialist consultations, genetic testing, and bloodwork, the rescue filed reports with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and with Revival Animal Health. An opened canister of the formula that had been fed to the puppies was submitted for third-party testing at the FDA’s request, Hazel’s House said. Testing identified vitamin and mineral imbalances in the formula, according to the rescue.

On April 17, Revival Animal Health issued a voluntary recall of Breeder’s Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer and a related product, Shelter’s Choice Canine Milk Replacer, citing variable vitamin D levels — resulting in both low and elevated concentrations — found in some production lots. The recall was issued with the knowledge of the FDA, which urged consumers to stop feeding the affected products to dogs. Two complaints of rickets had been reported to the company as of the recall announcement.

Five of the nine puppies now require orthopedic surgery, rehabilitation, and ongoing medical care. Hazel’s House Rescue estimates the total cost of treatment at approximately $100,000. The rescue said it spent months attempting to negotiate a funding agreement with Revival Animal Health but that no agreement covering the full scope of needed care — surgeries, rehabilitation, and veterinary treatment — has been reached.

The rescue has launched an emergency fundraising campaign at gofund.me/0b6b67c80. Veterinary records, testing documentation, and additional materials are available from the rescue upon request.

Used with permission from Newsberg news outlet. See more at www.newsberg.org.